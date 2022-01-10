Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

