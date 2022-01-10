ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 320,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,240,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 66,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

