ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Issue $0.91 Dividend

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9117 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $348.17 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $343.45 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.83.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANPDY. KGI Securities cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.