Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $37.02. Apria shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 130,376 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Apria alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,242 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,364 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apria during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apria during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apria by 141.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.