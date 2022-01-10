Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. On the flip side, Aptiv's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected revenue performance in the past four quarters. The company is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Acquisitions and collaborations help Aptiv capitalize on developing automotive markets.”

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.47.

NYSE:APTV opened at $169.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 171.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.