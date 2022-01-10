APY.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $183,577.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $183,577.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00084339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.81 or 0.07324763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.40 or 0.99684343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,802,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

