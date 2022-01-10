Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,802 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $2,898,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 411.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,567 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 124.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301,793 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

