ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $100.58 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

