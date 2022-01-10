Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

