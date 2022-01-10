Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ARCH stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

