Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

ARGO stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

