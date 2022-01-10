Arianee Hits Market Cap of $19.19 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $5,048.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.69 or 0.07480656 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.54 or 0.99974339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

