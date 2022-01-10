Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $135.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $114.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $427.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $428.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,031. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $806.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

