Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow is benefiting from robust demand for its software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has narrowly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,600. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

