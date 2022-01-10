Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $217.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

ABG traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.77. 4,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.88. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $137.96 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

