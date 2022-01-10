Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 482.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 480 ($6.52).

ASCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 490 ($6.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ASCL stock traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 373.60 ($5.07). 271,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.27.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

