Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,387,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,463,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,434.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,343.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,308.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

