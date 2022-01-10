Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.33 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

