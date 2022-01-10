Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

