Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

