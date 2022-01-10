AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a £100 ($134.75) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

AZN opened at GBX 8,399 ($113.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,625.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.93. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a market capitalization of £130.11 billion and a PE ratio of 104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

