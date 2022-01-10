ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:ACO.X traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,494. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$36.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

