Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Athlon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.