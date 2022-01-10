AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.73 and last traded at $64.62. Approximately 3,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.