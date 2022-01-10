AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

NYSE:T opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.