ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000. Northern Lights Acquisition makes up 1.7% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.04 on Monday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

