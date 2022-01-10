ATW Spac Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

ATW Spac Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 86.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 574,644 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,327,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,184,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 365,509 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 655,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 328,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

