ATW Spac Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSGA stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

