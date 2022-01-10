Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.29. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.