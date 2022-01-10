AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,969.29.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,014.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,936.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,735.37. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

