Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

AVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

