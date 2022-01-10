Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

AXLA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

