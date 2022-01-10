Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 2,034,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.