AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. AZZ has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

