B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 471,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,331,104 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in B2Gold by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

