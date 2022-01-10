Banano One Day Trading Volume Hits $125,429.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $125,429.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067595 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,071,423 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

