BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

