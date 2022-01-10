Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 205.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 43.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.51.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

