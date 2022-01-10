Bank of America Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $90.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,383. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,634,677. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

