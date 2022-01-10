Bank of America Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WU. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

