Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $145.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,660. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.