Bank of The West Acquires 7,390 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.18 and a twelve month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

