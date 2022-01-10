Bank of The West Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,714 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $156.97 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

