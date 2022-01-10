Bank of The West Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 485,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 18.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.88 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

