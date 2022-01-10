Bank of The West Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $204.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

