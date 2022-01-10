BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 728,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BankUnited stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.