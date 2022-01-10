Barclays PLC Buys 444,449 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.96% of MetLife worth $508,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MetLife by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,313,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MetLife by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

