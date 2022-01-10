Barclays Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $25.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

