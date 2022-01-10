Barclays Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Equal Weight

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.27 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $821.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

