Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,500. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.